Coach Mike Vrabel promises his Titans won’t quit despite being 2-4 at bye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans reach their bye where they left off last season even with all the offseason changes. They are 2-4 having lost two straight and 11 of 13 dating to last season. Ryan Tannehill couldn’t finish the loss to Baltimore in London. He has a sprained right ankle similar to what cost him two starts last season. Restless fans want to see what Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis can do. Others want the Titans to look to the future with the NFL trade deadline looming on Oct. 31. Others want coach Mike Vrabel fired. The coach with three playoff berths in five seasons says his Titans will keep fighting and won’t quit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.