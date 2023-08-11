Coach Marco Rose indicates Leipzig is on the verge of signing French defender Castello Lukeba

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig coach Marco Rose has indicated the German club is on the verge of signing French defender Castello Lukeba from Lyon after selling Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City. The 20-year-old Lukeba is considered one of the top young defenders in France after playing 58 games in the top division for Lyon since his debut at the age of 18 in 2021. Leipzig sold Gvardiol to City for an estimated 90 million euros ($99.2 million) on Saturday. Leipzig starts its season against league champion Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup on Saturday.

