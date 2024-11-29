Coach Luis Enrique feels ‘super confident’ despite PSG’s Champions League struggles

PARIS (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique feels “super confident” Paris Saint-Germain is on the right track even though the Champions League table suggests the team is going backward. PSG was a semifinalist last season but is in the elimination zone this time. Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich was PSG’s third defeat in five games. There are struggles in goal while up front PSG has mustered a measly three goals as Enrique continues to play without a recognised center forward. Despite this Enrique says, “I’m super confident.” But the former Barcelona coach hinted at changes to come, saying the defeats “will have an impact on my decisions.”

