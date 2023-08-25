Coach Landon Donovan’s 2nd-tier San Diego Loyal to cease operations after 2023 season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Loyal will cease operations after their fourth season in the United Soccer League’s second-tier League Championship. The team is coached by former U.S. star Landon Donovan. Owner Andrew Vassiliadis made the announcement, citing the inability to find locations for a stadium, training facility and academy. The team has played at Torero Stadium, a 6,000-seat venue on the campus of the University of San Diego. First-tier Major League Soccer said in May that San Diego will become its 30th team when the league expands in 2025.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.