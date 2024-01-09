Coach K and Duke owned the 2000s, winning 2 national championships; Kansas, UNC add titles

Duke owned the 2000s when it came to the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 in 40 weeks and spent more than 90% of the polls from the 2000-01 to 2009-10 seasons ranked inside the top 10. They went on to win NCAA titles in 2001 and 2010. The AP is marking this month’s 75th anniversary of the poll by compiling weekly polls to crown an All-Time No. 1 along with each decade’s top programs. Duke led the way for the decade, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, Connecticut and Pittsburgh.

