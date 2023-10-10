Coach Josh Wolff still part of Austin FC future as club tries to rebound after disappointing season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — At the close of a disastrous season where the club didn’t make the playoffs, Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell insists he is laying the groundwork for long-term success. That includes keeping coach Josh Wolff and creating a new scouting department to build pipelines to talent in Europe and South America. Wolff’s future has been an open question as the club fell near the bottom of the Western Conference standings one season after reaching the conference final. Borrell said he likes what he sees from Wolff as a young, dedicated coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.