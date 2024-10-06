Coach Josh Wolff fired by Austin after missing playoffs for 2nd consecutive year

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Coach Josh Wolff has been fired by Austin after the team failed to reach Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the second consecutive year. Wolff, a former striker and assistant coach for the U.S. men’s national team, was hired in 2019 shortly after the expansion club was announced by MLS, nearly two years before it began play. He led Austin to the Western Conference final in 2022. The team said Precourt and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell met with Wolff on Sunday morning to make the change.

