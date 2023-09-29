Coach Jon Cooper is confident the Lightning will meet the challenge of not having Vasilevskiy

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy pauses during a break in the second period of Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper has made it clear that the Lightning will be without a “luxury” with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. But Cooper has confidence the perennial Stanley Cup contender can rise to the challenge. Vasilevskiy had a microdiscectomy Thursday to address a lumbar disk herniation. There are three in-house options. Tampa Bay signed journeyman Jonas Johansson to be Vasilevskiy’s backup. Canada’s 2022 Olympic starter Matt Tomkins and minor leaguer Hugo Alnefelt are also under contract.

