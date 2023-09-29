Coach Jon Cooper is confident the Lightning will meet the challenge of not having Vasilevskiy

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper has made it clear that the Lightning will be without a “luxury” with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. But Cooper has confidence the perennial Stanley Cup contender can rise to the challenge. Vasilevskiy had a microdiscectomy Thursday to address a lumbar disk herniation. There are three in-house options. Tampa Bay signed journeyman Jonas Johansson to be Vasilevskiy’s backup. Canada’s 2022 Olympic starter Matt Tomkins and minor leaguer Hugo Alnefelt are also under contract.

