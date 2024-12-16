Coach Franklin urges changes to transfer portal as No. 5 Nittany Lions lose backup QB Pribula

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula wants to spend his last two years of eligibility as a starter and knows he’d likely have to wait at least another year in Happy Valley with starter Drew Allar returning for his senior year next season. But waiting until April to transfer would’ve left Pribula with fewer options and less time to adjust to a new team as most programs will have signed quarterbacks and be well into spring practices or finished by the portal’s April 25 closing date. Penn State coach James Franklin wants to see changes to the transfer portal timeline to prevent players from having to make tough decisions during a playoff run in the future.

