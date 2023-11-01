Coach Frank Reich says QB Bryce Young’s ceiling will improve if Panthers find a way to protect him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young has been making steady progress for the Carolina Panthers, resulting in his first NFL victory this past Sunday. Coach Frank Reich believes Young’s production will improve dramatically if the Panthers do a better job of protecting their franchise QB. The No. 1 overall pick continues to face plenty of pressure. He has been sacked 22 times in six starts for the Panthers, including six in Sunday’s 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans. It marked the fourth time in six games that Young has been sacked four or more times.

