Coach feels TCU has mirrored last season’s playoff team. Except these Frogs already have a loss

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU is in the same position it was at this point last season before making it to the national championship game. The Horned Frogs are going into their Big 12 opener unranked, still trying to find their way and with nobody talking about them being a playoff contender. What is different this time is TCU can’t have another undefeated regular season. That is what the Frogs did last year and it carried them all the way into the four-team College Football Playoff in their debut coach Sonny Dykes. The 1-1 Frogs play their Big 12 opener Saturday night at conference newcomer Houston.

