Coach Emma Hayes makes successful debut with US women’s national team in 4-0 win over South Korea

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Head coach Emma Hayes made a successful debut with the U.S. women’s national team, watching Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson both score twice in a 4-0 win over South Korea in a friendly match. The US. squad steadily found its rhythm, with Swanson and Davidson breaking through in the first half and again in the second. The 47-year-old Hayes was brought on board in November but joined the team this week in Colorado after finishing out the Women’s Super League season with Chelsea. She’s trying to quickly learn the roster before picking a team for the Paris Games this summer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.