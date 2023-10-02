Coach Eddie Jones backed by union amid Australia’s worst Rugby World Cup campaign

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Rugby Australia has doubled down on backing coach Eddie Jones while the Wallabies are on the brink of missing the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. CEO Phil Waugh has also criticized Jones for partly excusing their results as preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which Australia will stage. Waugh says, “We’re committed to Eddie in the commitment we made to him earlier in the year.” Jones is contracted to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup. He’s overseen Australia’s worst Rugby World Cup campaign. The Wallabies have completed the pool stage. They will be knocked out if Fiji beats Portugal on Sunday or at least takes one point.

