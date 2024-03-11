Coach De la Fuente says he ‘respects’ Díaz’s decision to play for Morocco instead of Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says he respects Brahim Díaz’s decision to play for Morocco rather than his team. De la Fuente also added that only individuals who want to play for Spain would be welcomed in his squad. The Spanish daily Marca and other local media said that the Real Madrid winger would join Morocco’s national team for the upcoming international break. Díaz has dual citizenship.

