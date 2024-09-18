Coach Dave Canales says Panthers aren’t considering trading QB Young after benching 2023 No. 1 pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales said he “absolutely” believes Bryce Young can still be a franchise quarterback, adding that the team has no plans to trade the 2023 No. 1 overall pick after benching him earlier this week. Canales said he believes the Panthers have a great situation at quarterback. Andy Dalton will start Sunday’s Week 3 game at Las Vegas. The 36-year-old journeyman quarterback walked out to the practice field on Wednesday with a big smile on his face, stopping along the way to sign a football for a fan. He took all of the first-team reps while Young was relegated to running the scout team.

