Coach Daniel Farke leaves Gladbach after finishing 10th in inconsistent season

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Daniel Farke has left the German club after his season in charge ended with the club missing out on qualifying for European competitions. Farke had been at Gladbach since June 2022 and led the team to a 10th-place finish in the Bundesliga after struggling for consistency all season. That result was the same as the season before but represented a failure to turn around the club’s recent slide after qualifying regularly for European competitions over the previous decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.