Coach Clark Lea promises Vanderbilt’s historic win over No. 1 Alabama is only the start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores have beaten a No. 1 team in football. That’s a first, and the biggest win in program history.

The Commodores never trailed in upsetting top-ranked Alabama 40-35 on Saturday, handing coach Clark Lea a victory to finally match some of those posted by his alma mater in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and two national championships in baseball.

“This is why I came back,” said Lea, who was doused in Gatorade in the celebration. “It’s meant to be emotional. I bled a lot into this, and it just feels great to be able to celebrate with the team that I love and care about. I look forward to doing that more in the future.”

Lea had won big as a coach, lastly as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. He returned to his hometown team, which has long been derided as the Southeastern Conference’s perennial cellar dweller whose most sustained success came a century ago — before the founding of the SEC.

With the changing landscape of college athletics, Vanderbilt has been seen — and discussed — as a program to potentially be kicked out of the mighty SEC for another university that could bring more to football.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV

Lea had won five games in a season only once during his first three years and went 2-10 in 2023.

With Vanderbilt in the midst of its first major renovation of its football stadium since 1981, Lea overhauled his program during the offseason. With Vanderbilt finally tapping into NIL with name, image and likeness opportunities, he brought in 51 new players led by quarterback Diego Pavia.

“Vandy, we’re (expletive) turnt!” Pavia said in an interview on the SEC Network right after the biggest win of his career. “Games like this change your life.”

Pavia was the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year at New Mexico State and came to Vanderbilt as a graduate transfer. His former head coach Jerry Kill and offensive coordinator Tim Beck came with him to help Lea revamp the offense.

With Pavia playing with a big chip on his shoulder after not being recruited by bigger programs, Vanderbilt started the season by beating Virginia Tech in overtime. The Commodores’ losses came late at Georgia State and in double overtime at then-No. 7 Missouri by a combined seven points.

Then came Alabama, which had just moved to the top of The Associated Press’ Top 25 after a big win over Georgia.

Vanderbilt hadn’t beaten Alabama on the field since 1984, losing 23 straight. The Commodores had been 0-60 all-time against AP Top Five teams. Pavia set the tone driving them down the field for a 7-yard touchdown run by Sedrick Alexander to take a lead Vandy never lost.

It was the first time since 2007 that Vandy opened a game against Alabama with a TD, and that was Nick Saban’s second game as coach. Alabama rallied and won that day, 24-10.

Pavia helped Vanderbilt play keep-away, convert third down after third down with passes or by slipping past defenders to extend drives. The Commodores held the ball for more than 42 minutes.

“Every time he touches the ball, we have a chance,” Lea said. “I love him. In so many ways, he embodies the program that we’re building. Tonight, he deserves this stage. I’m proud of him, love him and I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”

Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1) now has to visit Kentucky next. In a stadium with the south end zone still under construction and now needing a new goal post, the Commodores still have home games looming against No. 2 Texas and South Carolina before the regular season finale against No. 4 Tennessee.

They also visit Auburn and LSU.

Lea said this isn’t the end for his Commodores, not with what they’re building.

“There’s more for us than this,” Lea said. “This isn’t a finishing point, but it’s a hell of an arrival for tonight. We’ll celebrate it. I love this university. I love this team. Let’s go get some more.”

