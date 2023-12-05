Coach Brian Daboll says Tommy DeVito will remain the New York Giants starting quarterback

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) runs back to his sideline after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Taylor has been on injured reserve with a hip injury against Jets on Oct. 29. The Giants opened his 21-day window to practice Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, which means he can be activated anytime in the next three weeks.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito is going remain the New York Giants starting quarterback even though veteran Tyrod Taylor is ready to come off injured reserve. Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement Tuesday morning before the Giants started practicing for Monday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers. An undrafted rookie free agent, DeVito has started the past three games for New York and led it to consecutive wins over Washington and New England after losing his initial start in Dallas.

