Coach Brian Daboll says Tommy DeVito will remain the New York Giants starting quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito is going remain the New York Giants starting quarterback even though veteran Tyrod Taylor is ready to come off injured reserve. Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement Tuesday morning before the Giants started practicing for Monday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers. An undrafted rookie free agent, DeVito has started the past three games for New York and led it to consecutive wins over Washington and New England after losing his initial start in Dallas.

