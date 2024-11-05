Coach Andy Enfield collects first win at the helm of SMU with a 96-62 victory over Tarleton State

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 21 points to lead six in double-figure scoring, and coach Andy Enfield collected his first win at the helm of SMU with a 96-62 victory over Tarleton State. Enfield was hired on April 1 after 11 seasons with Southern California, where he compiled a 220-147 record. Bubu Benjamin made 14 of 16 free throws and finished with 21 points to lead Tarleton State.

