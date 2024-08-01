Co-owner John Mara wants to see progress from Giants in 2024 after disappointing 2023 season

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants co-owner John Mara and his family have been around the NFL long enough to know not to label an upcoming season make-or-break for the front office and coaching staff. The Giants’ 100th season in the league is still more than a month away and everyone involved knows he and the fans are not happy with the 6-11 record in 2023. It was disappointing, especially coming off the unexpected success coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen had in their first season when New York went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

