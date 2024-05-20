Co-hosts from the Caribbean aiming to defy history and win a third Twenty20 World Cup title

West Indies needs to defy history to win the Twenty20 World Cup for a third time. No tournament host nation has won the title in the first eight editions. Sri Lanka went the closest by reaching the final in 2012 before losing to West Indies in Colombo. That win is widely remembered for the ‘Gangnam Style’ celebrations of the West Indies players. Four years later, the West Indies’ fearless brand of cricket set the Eden Gardens alight in India where Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes against Ben Stokes in the final over to steer the Caribbean team a second T20 World Cup title.

