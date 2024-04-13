Co-favorite I Am Maximus wins the Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — I Am Maximus has confirmed his status as the co-favorite by pulling away late to win the Grand National at Aintree. About a dozen horses looked to be in contention as they cleared the final hurdle but none could match the finish of I Am Maximus. He went out as the joint favorite at 7-1 and pulled well clear on the final section. The result has delivered a first Grand National win for jockey Paul Townend and a second for trainer Willie Mullins. Delta Work was second and Minella Indo third.

