Cluff scores 20 points, Washington State uses hot second half to defeat Oregon State 65-58

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Oscar Clubb scored 20 points off the bench, Andrej Jakimovski had all 15 of his points in the second half and Washington State defeated Oregon State 65-58. The Cougars were red-hot after trailing 24-21 at the half, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers and shooting 70% overall (14 of 20) and made 11 of 14 free throws. Cluff was 8-of-11 shooting and had eight rebounds. Jakimovski went 4 of 4 behind the arc in the second half. Jordan Pope scored 20 points to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2), who were playing their first true road game. Jaylen Wells drilled a 3-pointer to put WSU on top 60-53 with 1:34 to play. Christian Wright quickly countered for the Beavers but Wells then converted a three-point play with 32.4 seconds left that made it 63-56.

