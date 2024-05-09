Club World Cup: Why FIFA is facing pushback over US-staged tournament

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA is facing renewed pushback over its expanded Club World Cup just over a year before the tournament is due to be staged in the United States. World players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association want the event to be rescheduled and the international match calendar reformed over concerns about players’ welfare and their “fundamental rights.” It comes after a report by the union last year said 43% of World Cup players surveyed had experienced “extreme or increased mental fatigue.”

