Club World Cup rules let FIFA solve disputes between teams who want to select same player

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA will judge any disputes between Club World Cup teams who each want to take the same player to the tournament in the United States next year. FIFA has published rules for the 32-team tournament. Scheduling a club event that straddles the June 30 date when player contracts typically expire is pushing FIFA to solve new transfer issues. Had the Club World Cup relaunched this year, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain would have competed to select pending free agent Kylian Mbappé. Potential free agents at Club World Cup-qualified teams include Kevin De Bruyne, Joshua Kimmich and Denzel Dumfries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.