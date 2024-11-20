Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again

A spokesperson for the global players’ union says a strike by top soccer stars cannot be ruled out as the newly expanded Club World Cup continues to face pushback. The FIFA-run competition has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will be staged in the United States from June to July next year. Its new format has faced a fierce backlash, with players’ union FIFPRO raising concerns about the physical and mental impact on players as a result of an increasingly congested schedule.

