Club World Cup: Al Ahly beats Auckland, faces Sounders next

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Al Ahly will face the Seattle Sounders in the second round of the Club World Cup after beating Auckland City 3-0. Goals from Hussein Elshahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau at the Tangier Stadium in Morocco ensured the Egyptian team progressed to the next round of the tournament which also features Champions League winner Real Madrid and Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo. Auckland’s Adam Mitchell was sent off in time added on.

