Club captain charged in Australian soccer match-fixing case released from A-League contract

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian A-League soccer club Macarthur has terminated the contract of captain Ulises Davila on the same day the Mexican midfielder appeared in court over allegations he helped to lead a match-fixing scheme. Davila signed a two-year contract extension with the club earlier this year. The 33-year-old Davila was arrested in May over his alleged involvement in a scheme where Macarthur players were to deliberately receive yellow cards. Davila appeared in court for the first time on Monday since the allegations emerged. He has not entered a plea. Two other Macarthur players have been charged by police in relation to the case. All are out on bail.

