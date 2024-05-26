Club Brugge wins 19th Belgian league title after coming out on top of three-way fight

BRUSSELS (AP) — Club Brugge won its 19th Belgian league title on a dramatic final day of the season with a 0-0 draw against local rival Cercle Brugge that capped a remarkable turnaround in fortunes during the playoffs phase. Club Brugge came close to letting the title slip away Sunday when it conceded a goal with about 10 minutes left, only for the referee to cancel it for an offside position after a VAR check. For the second straight year, three teams still had a shot at the title before kickoff. They were Brugge, Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht. Brugge won its fourth league title in five years by just one point ahead of Union. Anderlecht was third, four points off the pace.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.