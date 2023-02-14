Club Brugge looking for Champions League spark vs. Benfica

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
FILE - Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and FC Porto at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2022. Three months ago, Club Brugge was hailed as the Bayern of Belgium. It's now the fourth team in the minor Belgian league as new coach Scott Parker tries to spark a revival when two-time European champion Benfica travels to Flanders on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Led by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's 31 saves in the group phase, Brugge produced five clean sheet while developping an enthralling attacking game embodied by prolific striker Ferran Jutgla. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert]

BRUSSELS (AP) — Three months ago, Club Brugge was hailed as the Bayern of Belgium. It’s now the fourth team in the minor Belgian league. New coach Scott Parker struggles to spark a revival while two-time European champion Benfica travels to Flanders on Wednesday. After Brugge won the Belgian league title for the third season in a row in May  with an enthralling attacking brand of football, hopes were high at the club it was just the start of a soccer dynasty as strong as Bayern Munich’s in Germany.

