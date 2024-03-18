Club Brugge fires coach Ronny Deila ahead of playoffs in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Club Brugge has fired coach Ronny Deila after less than a season in charge. The former Celtic coach was fired in the wake of Brugge’s 2-1 defeat against STVV on the final day of the regular season Sunday. Brugge, which has qualified for the season’s playoffs, says it parted ways with the 48-year-old Deila because of “underwhelming results and a disappointing level of play.” Brugge appointed caretaker Nicky Hayen who was in charge of the club’s reserve team to coach the 18-time Belgian champions while they look for a new manager.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.