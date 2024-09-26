Club America wins Campeones Cup after penalty shootout with the Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Néstor Araujo scored the deciding goal for Club America in a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over the Columbus Crew after a 1-1 draw in the Campeones Cup final. After the Crew’s Malte Amundsen hit the crossbar with his attempt, goalkeeper Patrick Schulte couldn’t stop Araujo and America prevailed. Victor Dávila scored in the 68th minute to give Club America the lead, but Amundsen’s goal in the 77th minute tied the match. The Campeones Cup, which started in 2018, is played annually between the winner of the MLS Cup championship and the winner of Mexico’s Campeón de Campeones.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.