Club America, Reign and Lyon women announce partnership

OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, France’s Lyon and Liga MX’s Club America have announced a partnership that aims to share knowledge, experiences and best practices between the three women’s teams. The alliance kicks off on Feb. 25 when the Reign will play an exhibition match against Club America at the Reign’s training facility in Tukwila, Washington.

