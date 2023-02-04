Clowney, Griffen lead No. 4 Alabama to hold off LSU 79-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each to carry No. 4 Alabama to a 79-69 victory over LSU on Saturday. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each had 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for Alabama. The Tigers have lost 10 straight. Derek Fountain led LSU with a career-high 26 points. Cam Hayes came off the bench and scored 15 points. Tigers leading scorer KJ Williams was held to eight points, nine below his season average.

