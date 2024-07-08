Cloud scores career-high 31, Copper adds 25 and 10 rebounds as Mercury beat Sparks 84-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 31 points and tied her career-best with nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78. Cloud sandwiched a pair of jumpers around two free throws by Azurá Stevens before Griner drew a double team on the block and kicked it out to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — who made her first career start — for a wide-open 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 78-76 lead with 1:10 remaining. Rickea Jackson tied it with a putback but Cloud made a layup with 34 seconds to go that gave the Mercury the lead for good. Dearica Hamby scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jackson added a career-high 22 points for Los Angeles (5-16).

