Cloud has 23 and 9 assists, Sykes also scores 23; Mystics beat Mercury 84-69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 23 points and had nine assists, Brittney Sykes also scored 23 points — 14 in the second half — and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat Phoenix 84-69, extending the Mercury’s road losing streak to seven games. Phoenix (6-16), which is 1-10 away from home this season, has the longest active road losing streak in the WNBA. Sykes made a driving basket with 4:52 left in the first quarter that gave the Mystics the lead for good and Phoenix trailed by double figures throughout the second half. Cunningham hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Phoenix. Brittney Griner and Megan Gustafson each scored 12 points. Washington (12-10) scored 22 points off 19 Mercury turnovers.

