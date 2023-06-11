Cloud, Atkins help Mystics turn back late Storm rally on day Bird honored in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 19 points, Ariel Atkins added 12, including five key points late in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Mystics nearly blew a 28-point lead before holding on for a 71-65 win over the Seattle Storm. Washington used a big first half to take control then nearly gave it all away going scoreless for more than six minutes of the fourth quarter. Atkins got a favorable bounce on a baseline jumper with 3:40 left. She added a 3 moments later and the Mystics led 68-62 with 3 minutes left. Ivana Dojkic was fouled shooting a 3 for Seattle and hit all three free throws. Seattle missed a couple of good chances to trim the lead or pull even before Cloud’s free throws with 14 seconds left finally put the game away.

