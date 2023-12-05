Closing run of the Commanders season is a referendum on QB Sam Howell as well as Eric Bieniemy

The final four games of the Washington Commanders’ season are a referendum on quarterback Sam Howell. The 2022 fifth-round pick has shown flashes of strong play while also leading the NFL in interceptions and times sacked entering Week 14. This is a chance for Howell to show the franchise that he deserves to be in consideration to start next season. It’s also an opportunity for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to prove he should be an NFL head coach. The 4-9 Commanders finish with games at the Los Angels Rams and New York Jets and at home against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

