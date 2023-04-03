Close title race exposing tensions at Bayern Munich

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga after beating main rival Borussia Dortmund but the closest title race in years is exposing uncharacteristic tensions at the Bavarian powerhouse. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn and former player Lothar Matthäus delivered a heated exchange Saturday before the team’s win over Dortmund. Kahn angrily defended the club’s treatment of Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann was fired as coach the week before. Kahn acknowledged it had been a “catastrophe” that Nagelsmann learned of his dismissal from the media and not from the club directly. Former Bayern assistant Hermann Gerland said Sunday he left the club at the end of last season because of differences with sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.