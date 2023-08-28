Clock ticking as the Tennessee Titans look for a new kicker once again

The clock is ticking for the Tennessee Titans to find a new kicker yet again. They tried veteran Michael Badgley in their preseason finale after waiving a pair of undrafted kickers who competed throughout the offseason only to cut him Sunday. The Titans open the season Sept. 10 at New Orleans and are looking once again for a kicker to fill a spot that has been an issue since 2019. Coach Mike Vrabel called kicker a fluid situation Monday. Vrabel says they’re looking at options and will see who is available after the NFL roster cut deadline Tuesday. Vrabel says the Titans obviously will need a kicker.

