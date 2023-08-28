Clock ticking as the Tennessee Titans look for a new kicker once again

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

The clock is ticking for the Tennessee Titans to find a new kicker yet again. They tried veteran Michael Badgley in their preseason finale after waiving a pair of undrafted kickers who competed throughout the offseason only to cut him Sunday. The Titans open the season Sept. 10 at New Orleans and are looking once again for a kicker to fill a spot that has been an issue since 2019. Coach Mike Vrabel called kicker a fluid situation Monday. Vrabel says they’re looking at options and will see who is available after the NFL roster cut deadline Tuesday. Vrabel says the Titans obviously will need a kicker.

