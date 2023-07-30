Clive Rowlands, influential Wales rugby coach and captain, dies at 85

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former Wales rugby captain and coach Clive Rowlands, who guided his country to a first Grand Slam in 19 years in 1971, has died. He was 85. The Welsh Rugby Union announced his death on Sunday. Rowlands played 14 times for Wales as scrum-half. He also managed the British and Irish Lions and served as president of the WRU. He led Wales as it shared the 1964 Five Nations title with Scotland. He retired from playing at 29. As coach, he led Wales to the Grand Slam in 1971 as well as its most successful-ever finish at a World Cup when it was third in 1987 before masterminding victory for the Lions on their tour of Australia two years later.

