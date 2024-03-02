Clippers use Harden’s 21-point quarter in win over Wizards but lose Westbrook to broken hand

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 21 of his 28 points in the second quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 140-115 on Friday night. Kawhi Leonard added 27 points and Paul George scored 22 in his return after missing two games because of a knee injury. The Clippers lost guard Russell Westbrook in the first half after he fractured his left hand. Kyle Kuzma had 32 points, but the Wizards lost their 14th straight game.

