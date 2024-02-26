Clippers unveil new jerseys and logo ahead of the team’s move to its new arena next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have unveiled their new uniforms and logo that the team will begin using next season when it moves into its new arena. The look features what the team calls naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue. It includes a modernized version of the Clippers script that will be on the front of what the team calls its Icon and Association Edition jerseys next season. The primary logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on its hull. It’s a nod to the franchise’s maritime roots and a symbol of its direction. The Clippers will move from downtown Los Angeles to Inglewood to play at their new Intuit Dome next season.

