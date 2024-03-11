Clippers to move their G League team to Oceanside in northern San Diego County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will move their G League team to Oceanside and rebrand it as the San Diego Clippers. The team will play in the new Frontwave Arena beginning with the 2024-25 season. It currently plays in Ontario in San Bernardino County. Oceanside is in far northern San Diego County and Frontwave Arena is about 37 miles north of Pechanga Arena, where the Clippers played from 1978 until moving to Los Angeles in 1984.

