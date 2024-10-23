Clippers to honor the late Jerry West with empty seat and court decal at new arena

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will honor Jerry West this season with an empty seat at their new arena and a court decal with the Hall of Famer’s initials. West served as a consultant for the franchise from 2017 until his death in June at age 86. The Clippers will debut the decal and memorial seat at their season opener Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns at Intuit Dome. The Lakers also plan to honor West by wearing a No. 44 uniform band this season. He played all 14 years of his NBA career with the Lakers and was an All-Star every year.

