Clippers throttle Knicks 144-122 for their NBA-best 7th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Paul George added 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the New York Knicks 144-122 on Saturday night for their NBA-best seventh straight victory.

The Clippers used a 42-point second quarter to lead 77-66 at the break.

Leonard hit a 3-pointer that launched a personal 8-0 run early in the third and later he and George combined to make three straight 3-pointers in building a 22-point lead.

George was back in the lineup after missing a game because of a sore hip. He overcame a slow start in the first half when he had six points.

New York’s Jalen Brunson followed up his career-high, 50-point effort in Phoenix on Friday night with 22 points. Julius Randle added 22. RJ Barrett and Donte DiVincenzo had 18 points each, with DiVincenzo making five 3-pointers.

Brunson, who was 9 of 9 from 3-point range against the Suns, was just 2 of 5.

Leonard and George took over in the third. They combined to score 30 of LA’s 37 points, with the Clippers taking a 114-98 lead going into the fourth.

The Clippers lost 111-87 in New York on Nov. 6 when James Harden made his debut after being traded by Philadelphia. He’s settled in and the Clippers have adjusted to his playmaking that has been on display during their streak. Harden had 10 points and 12 assists.

Josh Hart was ejected after picking up two quick technicals for comments to the ref early in the second. Russell Westbrook waved goodbye as Hart walked off. Randle also had words with the ref at the end of the period and received a tech.

Trailing 58-56, the Clippers closed on a 21-8 run to lead 77-66 going into the break. They ran off 13 straight points, hitting consecutive 3-pointers by Harden and by Terance Mann, who had two.

The Clippers attempted 30 free throws, which were the most any team has attempted in a first half this season. They made 26, with Leonard hitting all of his six.

