Clippers sweep 2-game set in Portland, beating the Trail Blazers 125-117

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard had 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers swept a two-game set in Portland, beating the Trail Blazers 125-117 on Friday night.

At 44-25, the Clippers have a 1 1/2-game lead over New Orleans for the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Scoot Henderson had 24 points and 10 assists for Portland in its fifth straight loss. The Trail Blazers were without starting center Deandre Ayton and lost scoring leader Anfernee Simons midway through the third quarter because of a left knee injury.

The Clippers shot 42% from 3-point range and were 56% overall. George was 10 of 14 from the field, and Leonard 9 of 15.

Los Angeles’ largest lead was 26 points, with Leonard and George sitting out the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: Host Denver on Saturday night.

