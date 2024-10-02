Clippers sign guard Terance Mann to a contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension. Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field in 75 games last season. He was drafted by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in 2019. He has appeared in 43 playoff games, helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021. Mann figures to have a bigger role this season with Paul George and Russell Westbrook having departed to other teams.

