Clippers’ Russell Westbrook set to return from fractured hand in game against Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook will return to the Clippers’ lineup after missing 12 games because of a fractured left hand. Los Angeles hosts the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Westbrook broke his hand against the Washington Wizards on March 1 and underwent surgery to repair the injury three days later, depriving the Clippers of an impact player off the bench. Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season. The Clippers went .500 in Westbrook’s absence and are coming off a 121-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

