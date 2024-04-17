Clippers preparing to have Kawhi Leonard for Game 1 against Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing to have Kawhi Leonard available for their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. However, Leonard has yet to practice five-on-five with Game 1 looming on Sunday. Leonard hasn’t played since March 31 because of inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. Coach Tyronn Lue says his resident superstar is getting better and the team will see how much he continues to progress. Leonard played in 68 games during the regular season, the most since 2016-17 when he appeared in 74 games with the San Antonio Spurs.

